Pa. (WTAJ) — While there isn’t a presidential or gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania for 2023, which historically brings a higher voter turnout, some of the most dedicated Americans made their way to the polls to cast their ballots.

“I think it’s important to vote. I always vote,” State College resident Denny Gioia said. “I vote in off-years, as well as presidential years. I don’t confine myself just to presidential years.”

Many local seats are up for reelection this year, including county commissioners, city council members and school board members.

State College resident David Rea said the school board election is what brought him out to the polls on Nov. 7.

“Especially with the school board. We have three kids so I want to make sure that our voice is heard in that election,” Rea said. “People who care about education and who I think will do a good job to make sure that our kids have a good education experience here in State College.”

Over on Penn State University’s campus, younger voters were also making their voices heard.

“I have been voting since I was 18 years old,” Jade Bramwell, a student at Penn State said. “The conversation surrounding who our elected officials will be and what we’re doing to try and change our society as a whole as a young person is very important and pertinent to the ways that we want our society to look.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Issac Schaefer, who is involved with civic engagement groups on campus, said he saw a bigger push with students this year to encourage younger voters to take to the polls.

“We all went out to vote,” Schaefer said. “This year, there was a lot more campaigning. There was a lot more getting people to go out and do it. It was definitely a greater volume this year than last year.”