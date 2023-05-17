CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Primary Election results continue to be tallied in DuBois after it was the write-in candidates that stole the show in Tuesday night’s initial results.

In the Republican primary for mayor, incumbent Edward Walsh received 198 votes. However, it was the write-ins that had the commanding lead with 767 votes.

For the Republican primary for city council, it was a similar story. Incumbent Shannon Gabriel received 354 votes. The write-in votes brought in 1,000 votes more at 1,354.

Finally, for the Democratic primary for city council, incumbent Diane Bernardo got 179 votes to the 793 votes that came in via write-ins.

While these results are still unofficial, we won’t officially know who was on the receiving end of these write-in votes for some time.

Three candidates are running write-in campaigns. Pat Reasinger is running a campaign for mayor while Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand are seeking two city council seats.

The candidates told WTAJ their motivation to run came from the concerns of transparency in light of the investigation into city finances.

