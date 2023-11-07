CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As voters across Central Pennsylvania made their way to the polls during Tuesday’s General Election, voters in the City of DuBois are looking to make some big changes in their community.

In the fallout of the scandal surrounding former City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, three write-in candidates were able to knock two incumbent city council members and the incumbent mayor off the ballot. This was a clear sign that the voters in DuBois wanted a change.

In May, City Council Candidates Jennifer Jackson, Elliot Gelfand and Mayor Candidate Pat Reasinger did something many have not seen in Clearfield County for many years. The three were able to get their names on the ballot through a write-in campaign. They also are running unopposed.

“Pretty much tells me that the community wants to see change, doesn’t want things run the way they were run,” Reasinger said. “It was very a lot of behind doors, a lot of decisions made at executive sessions that should not have been made. They should be made out in public.”

During the campaign, the candidates kept saying the same phrase: Change.

“We want to see a level playing field in the city of Dubois. We’ve had cronyism for 20 years and it’s time to end that,” Jackson said.

“The proper guidelines that guide rails and are in place for the auditors, for the city controller, for the treasurer to be able to ask questions and do their jobs and make sure that any money, taxpayer money, being spent is being spent properly for the right things to benefit the taxpayers of Dubois and the City of Dubois,” Gelfand said.

During recent council meetings, Jackson said that if elected she would advocate for the removal of current Solicitor Toni Cherry.

“One, I think we’ll probably be looking for a new solicitor, which would be first on our agenda,” Jackson said.

“A change overall and direction is needed. She’s been part of the city machine for at least the past 20 years. We want to go with someone fresh, someone new, ideas,” Gelfand said.

None of the incumbent members of the council have attempted to get their names on ballots.

“The citizens made a big statement in the spring. It was overwhelming,” Reasinger said. “Citizens didn’t like the way things were going and they voted for anybody that stepped up.”

With the three candidates running unopposed, it’s safe to say the City of DuBois will see three new faces in January.