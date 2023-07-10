YORK, Pa. (WTAJ) — York District Attorney Dave Sunday announced his 2024 attorney general run on Monday.

Sunday, who is a Republican, has served as DA for York County since 2018, according to his campaign.

According to Sunday, his campaign focuses on increasing public safety, community well-being, and fighting against violence and illegal drugs across Pennsylvania.

“Every Pennsylvanian desires a safe community to raise their families, attend school, be employed, and enjoy life,” Sunday said. “As Pennsylvania’s next Attorney General, I will implement my collaborative approach to public safety initiatives, which are rooted in the principles of accountability and redemption.”

Sunday was born in Harrisburg and raised in Cumberland County, according to his campaign. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school and went on to graduate from Widener Law School.

Sunday joins three other candidates — Keir Bradford-Grey, Joe Khan and Eugene DePasquale — who have announced campaigns for the 2024 attorney general elections. Sunday is the first Republican to join the race.

More information about Sunday’s campaign can be found on his campaign website